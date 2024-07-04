The Newport Sea Cadets, part of the National Sea Cadet Corps, have put out a call for young people and volunteers to sign up to the unit's activities to learn valuable life skills and take part in life-changing activities and experiences.

Ann Bowen, 73, trustee and treasurer at Newport Sea Cadets, said: "We are in danger of not having a future if we can't get more people interested in the Newport Sea Cadets in coming years."

Ann Bowen, 73, trustee and treasurer at Newport Sea Cadets, said: We are in danger of not having a future if we can't get more people interested in the Newport Sea Cadets. (Image: Newport Sea Cadets)

"The uniformed staff have one-to-one contact with the young people who join the Sea Cadets.

"The unit management committee maintains the entirety of the sea cadets, raises funds and provides resources.

"Both the uniformed staff and unit management committee ensure that the strict rules and regulations of the Sea Cadet Association are adhered to."

Volunteers

As a charity, the Newport Sea Cadets is run entirely by unpaid volunteers and now they are putting out a call for more volunteers to join their team.

Ms Bowen of Newport Sea Cadets, said the following about the unpaid volunteers that are key in making sure the unit runs smoothly: "[The unpaid volunteers] offer their time and personal skills to provide the Sea Cadet experience to a great many cadets.

"People need not feel they may have nothing to offer but training is given and there is full support and mentoring from those already volunteering.

Ms Bowen, said: People need not feel they may have nothing to offer but training is given and there is full support and mentoring from those already volunteering. (Image: Newport Sea Cadets)

"We are particularly looking to recruit new members to our Management Committee who are responsible for managing the facility and raising the funds we need to remain operational.

"In particular we are looking to recruit someone who would take up the post of Treasurer who is looking to retire."

What can young people take away from the cadets?





The group have said young people are able to learn "valuable life skills" and pick up "nationally recognised qualifications," which can help in future career prospects.

The group also offers the chance to create new friendships and give young people meaningful activities to do in leisure time, in what the sea cadets call "a safe, well-structured environment."

The group offers the chance for young people to create new friendships and give them meaningful activities to do in leisure time, in what the sea cadets call a safe, well-structured environment. (Image: Newport Sea Cadets)

It is open to all young people aged between 9 and 18 years, from all genders and ethnic origin.

Unlike scouts and guides who have a number of groups throughout Newport, the sea cadets have just one unit within each urban area. Next to the Newport Unit, there are Torfaen, Cardiff and Barry.

The Newport Sea Cadets are known as 'T.S Resolute' and are based along the River Usk at Riverbank Avenue, where they have been since 1953, though premises have undergone renovation since then.

Potential recruits can contact the team at joining@newportseacadets.org.