Castles are set to begin popping up all over Swansea in the coming days.
No we're not talking real castes, these versions will be a lot more colourful and slightly smaller.
Swansea is set to "come alive with colour" this summer as castle sculptures "take hold of the city" as part of an "first of its kind" art trail by Wild in Art.
Castles in the Sky art trail, which is hosted by the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, will run for 10 weeks seeing streets, parks, and public spaces across Swansea homing a series of Castle sculptures individually designed by a Welsh artist and sponsored by a business.
The trails website explains: "This free for all event is a fun, family-friendly trail of discovery for local people and visitors to explore and enjoy – even on a reign-y day.
"A dedicated trail map and app will help you navigate your way to discovering each sculpture, where you can unlock a series of rewards and fun facts.
"Young people from local schools and community groups will also have an exciting opportunity to decorate their own mini castle ‘a little keep-sake’."
Where to see the castle sculptures in Swansea
From the Swansea city centre down to Mumbles, there will be more than 35 castle sculptures scatted across the county.
To see exactly where to find them a map has been created showing the location of each castle.
This map can be viewed on the Castles in the Sky website here.
The sculptures are set to feature various different patterns and artwork.
Some of the artwork designs include:
- Cwtch Castle
- Clouds of Hope
- Daffodils (Cennin Pedr)
- Doughnut Tower-Tastic
- Exploring the Gower
- Flying Dragons
- Funky Welsh Blanket
- Leek At Me!
- Noddfa
- Nights on Shining Armour
- Power Tower!
- Swansea's Past, Present and Future
- The Welsh Gambit
- Tribute to Doctor Who
To see a full list of the designs, visit the Castles in the Sky website.
When to see the castles in Swansea
The Castles in the Sky art trail will run for 10 weeks beginning on Saturday (July 6) before concluding on September 15.
"It's going to be big, bold and unforgettable," the trails website says.
