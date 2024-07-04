Tom Moreton from Cwmbran, who was 19 at the time of his death, was reported missing to Gwent Police on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newport.

Tragically, Mr Moreton was found dead in the River Usk in the city that evening.

The Gwent Coroners Service has confirmed that these are the circumstances as reported at the time of death: “On the evening of 25 June a member of the public has seen a body near the bank of the river Usk.

"Coastguard have attended and found Identification belonging to Tom Moreton. Paramedics have attended and declared life extinct.”

Mr Moreton was described as a "fun loving and kind young man" and a much-loved football player at Croesyceiliog AFC.

Gwent Police said Mr Moreton's next of kin had been informed, and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest conclusion date will be released by the coroner at a later date.