OWNERS of a café in Caerphilly have been left 'bursting with pride' after they received news of being awarded another '5' food hygiene rating, their second one in a row.
Artisan café based in Caerphilly, Esquires Coffee, has received another '5' food hygiene rating after an inspection from the Food Standards Agency in a row, leaving the owners buzzing.
In a post on their social media, the café announced they had retained their '5' award from Caerphilly Council, and said they were "absolutely bursting with pride" to share the wonderful news.
Julie and the team went on to thank "our Team at Esquires Caerphilly, and also to you guys for all your support and retaining custom. Thankyou."
Many people took to social media to commend the café for their achievement, adding that the award is "well-deserved."
Local fans also highlighted how "spotless" the café is and mentioned the "amazing job" that the staff do.
Esquires Coffee shop received their last food hygiene rating on December 5, 2022.
Details of the inspection report by the Food Standards Agency are yet to be released.
