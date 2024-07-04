The Labour leader was introduced at West Regwm Farm in Whitland by first minister Vaughan Gething.

Sir Keir told activists: “We’ve now had 14 years of chaos and division and failure, and the choice tomorrow is to bring that to an end, to turn the page and to start to rebuild with Labour.

“I’ve been saying throughout this campaign that if they are returned on Friday for five more years of the Tories we won’t get anything different, it will be the same.

“They’ve evidenced it in the campaign because Rishi Sunak started by campaigning with David Cameron.

Sir Keir Starmer arrives at West Regwm Farm in Whitland. (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

“Then he borrowed Liz Truss’s programme and put it in his manifesto of unfunded tax cuts.

“And last night they wheeled out Boris Johnson.

“When I say chaos, division and failure, they’ve just exhibited it in the campaign.”

Sir Keir Starmer appeared alongside first minister Vaughan Gething and Caerfyrddin candidate Martha O'Neil. (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Asked if he is worried that Mr Johnson’s return to politics will spark a late surge in Tory votes, the Labour leader said: “No, I’m not worried in the slightest, having argued for six weeks that they’re chaotic and divided, to bring out exhibit A, with 24 hours to go, just vindicated the argument I’ve been making.”

He said the Labour campaign had been, by contrast, “positive, confident” and “about the change that we need in our country”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at the event in Whitland. (Image: Joshua Beynon)

Sir Keir also addressed Tory warnings on Labour being likely to win “the largest majority any party has ever achieved”, saying these amounted to “voter suppression”.

“It’s more of the same, it’s really voter suppression,” he said. “It’s trying to get people to stay at home rather than to go out and vote.

“I say if you want change, you have to vote for it. I want people to be part of the change.”

Sir Keir added he was “not taking anything for granted” ahead of voters going to the polls on Thursday.