Natural Resources Wales have received several reports this week relating to dead fish that have been spotted in the Afon Lwyd in Cwmbran.

Holly Sisley, Environment Team Leader for Natural Resources Wales said: “On Tuesday (2 July) we received reports of a number of dead fish in the Afon Lwyd at Cwmbran.

“Our officers attended the site to investigate and we can confirm that this is not the result of a pollution incident.

“The fish are Scad, which are a type of mackerel (sea fish) and appear to have been dumped in the river, as they have been gutted and have also been dead for some time.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to report this to us. If you have any environmental concerns please report it to us by calling our 24/7 incident communication line on 0300 065 3000 or using our online report it form: Natural Resources Wales / Report an incident.”

Extraordinary photos show parts of the river Afon Lwyd running “rust orange”.

Torfaen Council were made aware of the rare occurrence and the river running orange on January 12 (Image: Torfaen Council/ NRW)

The Afon Llywd, which can reach as far north as Blaenavon, runs past the likes of Pontypool, Cwmbran and Caerleon before hitting the river Usk.