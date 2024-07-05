The Penallta Reuse Shop is both a way to minimise waste and a hub for community assistance, selling donated items like used furniture, appliances, toys and clothing.

The shop accepts donations directly and via local recycling centres.

Situated at Penallta Industrial Estate, Hengoed, the facility functions in collaboration with Wastesavers, a South Wales-based charity.

Among their initiatives are digital inclusion programmes, providing used household items to those in need, and aiding young people who have difficulties in standard educational setups.

The novel shop intends to distribute all of its profits equally between the Mayor of Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) charity and Wastesavers.

Working hours of the store are 9am to 4pm, from Monday to Sunday, although it stops accepting contributions at 3.30pm daily.

Unfortunately, the shop cannot currently provide collections.

While it accepts many items, certain goods like mattresses, child car seats, bike helmets, and upholstered furniture without fire labels are not permitted.