Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find a man who was seen on CCTV as being on the King Street area in Nantyglo at around 12.10am midnight on Friday, June 21.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "At around 12.10am on Friday 21 June, two bins were reportedly set alight outside residential properties in King Street, Nantyglo.

Gwent Police said two bins were reportedly set alight outside residential properties on King Street in Nantyglo. (Image: Gwent Police)

"No injuries were reported."

Officers are trying to identify the man, who was in the area at the time, and may be able to help with their investigation.

The video can be viewed via Gwent Police's Facebook page, here.

Those with more information on the arson incident or on the man who could help with enquiries, are asked to call 101 or send a direct message to the force via Facebook or X. quoting log reference number 2400204505.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, with more details.