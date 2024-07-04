You can follow all the local results live here on the South Wales Argus.

We will have reporters at the counts in Newport East, Newport West & Islwyn, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Rhymey, and Torfaen.

You'll get the local results first with us and in-depth reporting from each count.

We'll also bring you the wider Wales and UK picture to ensure you are kept well informed as the night unfolds.

We'll be running a live blog here on the Argus website from 9.30pm.

You can follow our reporters on X and the Argus' account too for up to the minute news and colour from the counts.

For Monmouthshire, follow @NewsatTwm

For Newport East, follow @NThomasWales

For Newport West and Islwyn, follow @SallieP24

For Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney follow @JohnstonEl74025

We'll also be sharing a few insights from the counts on the Argus Facebook page.

We'd love to hear from readers through the night too. You can comment on our live blog or email me.