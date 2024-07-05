The summer music extravaganza, starting on Friday, July 5, will feature big names, including Shania Twain, Tom Jones and Hozier, performing at Chepstow Racecourse.

Shania Twain, whose hits over a period of close to 30 years include "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "You're Still the One" will open the session, supported by Rag'n'Bone Man and Delta Goodrem.

The performance follows her stand-out set at Glastonbury.

On Saturday, July 6, Welsh favourite Tom Jones will perform his well-known tracks such as "Delilah", "It's Not Unusual," "Sex Bomb" and "Green Green Grass of Home".

He'll be supported by music icons Billy Ocean, Gabrielle and Stone Foundation.

The final night, on Tuesday, July 9, will see Hozier, the singer-songwriter known for 2014 hit "Take Me to Church", taking the main stage accompanied by Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.

Attendees can look forward to songs from his 2024 album 'UnHeard'.

Cuffe and Taylor are the organisers of the Chepstow Summer Sessions.

To attend what promises to be a spectacular music fest, tickets and additional details are available on the Chepstow Summer Sessions website.