It's become a bit of a tradition for voters to take pictures of their dogs outside polling stations - and here in Gwent was no exception.
We asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to share their images and it seems dogs were out in force on election day across the area.
Here are just some of the pictures we were sent.
