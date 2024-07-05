YOPA, the estate agent, indicates the house includes a suite of unique tailored upgrades, setting it apart from other properties within the area.

This luxurious residence, known as Azurite, offers prospective buyers the chance to customise the finish.

This house is on the market with a guide price of £315,000 (Image: Yopa)

Each passive house in the development is constructed by developer Gwent Properties, and according to YOPA, these houses offer up to 75 per cent energy savings in heating and cooling when compared to a standard new build.

Triple-glazed windows, a standard feature, are said to offer occupants superior air quality and year-round comfort while potentially providing up to 90 per cent energy savings when compared to an average house.

The Azurite home is part of an exclusive development of 47 homes located on the edge of Ebbw Vale and bordering the Brecon Beacons.

The property has three bedrooms (Image: Yopa)

The strategic location is highlighted by the agents; the A465 provides easy connections to the A40 and M4, along with excellent public transport access to Cardiff and Newport.

The listing points to the ample amenities in the area.

Within a short distance, you find primary and high schools, nurseries, and the Ebbw Vale sports centre.



More information about the property is available on yopa.co.uk (Image: Yopa)

The neighbouring towns of Merthyr Tydfil and Brynmawr provide further facilities for residents.

The blend of tranquillity from the surrounding countryside and adventure from the proximity to walking and hiking trails, make this an attractive prospect for interested buyers.