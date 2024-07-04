Rafal Klej, 39, went missing from Somerton Road in Newport at around 11am on Sunday, June 30.

An appeal for Mr Klej, who is originally from Poland, went out two days ago.

Gwent Police confirmed this afternoon he has now been found.

A spokesperson said: "We previously appealed for information to find Rafal Klej who had been reported as missing. He has been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."