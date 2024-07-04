A MAN who was reported missing from Newport has been found, say Gwent Police.
Rafal Klej, 39, went missing from Somerton Road in Newport at around 11am on Sunday, June 30.
An appeal for Mr Klej, who is originally from Poland, went out two days ago.
Gwent Police confirmed this afternoon he has now been found.
A spokesperson said: "We previously appealed for information to find Rafal Klej who had been reported as missing. He has been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here