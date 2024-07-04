The Red Arrows will return to South Wales again this weekend for their only Welsh display of 2024.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team was visible in South Wales skies last month, as they flew over areas close to Newport and just under Cardiff on their way to RAF Valley on the Isle of Anglesey.
Now the Red Arrows are set to return to the skies above Swansea this Saturday (July 6) for the Wales Airshow.
This will be the team's only performance in Wales for 2024.
The Red Arrows usually also make an appearance at the Rhyl Airshow which takes place in August.
But the 2024 instalment of the Rhyl Airshow was cancelled after it was revealed the Red Arrows were unable to attend due to other commitments as part of their 60th season anniversary international tour.
So you don't miss it, here's the exact times and where you'll be able to see them in South Wales this weekend.
Exact times to see Red Arrows in South Wales this weekend
You will be able to see the Red Arrows in South Wales on Friday and Saturday (July 5 and 6).
Here are the exact times, according to Military Airshows in the UK, to see the Red Arrows in South Wales:
Friday (July 5)
Southend to Cardiff Airport
The Red Arrows will travel from Southend to Cardiff Airport on Friday afternoon.
The aerobatic team will arrive at Cardiff Airport at 4.35pm.
Saturday (July 6)
Wales Airshow
The Red Arrows will then take to the skies above Swansea on Saturday for the Wales Airshow in what will be the team's only Welsh display of 2024.
The 2024 Wales Airshow in Swansea runs over two days - Saturday and Sunday (July 6 and 7).
The Red Arrows display will take place on Saturday at 5.15pm, according to the Airshow's website.
All these times are subject to change.
What else to see at the Wales Airshow
The Wales Airshow takes place in Swansea Bay across Saturday and Sunday and is completely free.
Along with the Red Arrows display those attending the airshow will be able to see the RAF Typhoon on both days and a Royal Navy Black Cats Wildcat.
Aerobatics specialists Team Raven, the Norwegian Vampire and the Army’s world-famous Red Devils Parachute Team are also due to appear.
You can also expect to see:
- Fairey Swordfish bi-plane
- Westland Wasp helicopter
- Rolls Royce Spitfire
- Yak50
- Starlings Aerobatic Team
- Gazelle Squadron helicopter display team
- Sea King helicopter
- Firebirds Aerobatic Team
- Plus more
There will also be ground displays for all the family including a replica Hurricane and Typhoon, military displays, food and drink, live entertainment, funfair and vintage military vehicles among other things.
For more information and full timings visit the Wales Airshow website.
