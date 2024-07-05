Newport's International Convention Centre (ICC Wales) will be a hub of activity with just over a month to go until Monopoly Events make a return for their third Wales Comic Con on August 10 and 11.

The star attraction is Jensen Ackles.

Renowned for his role as Dean Winchester in the hit series Supernatural and The Winchesters, Ackles will be making his appearance alongside other big names.

Ackles' co-star, Mark Sheppard, who played Crowley on Supernatural, will also be present.

Another familiar face from Supernatural, Samantha Smith alongside Kurt Fuller, famous for Ghostbusters II, will join the line-up.

Actors DJ Qualls (Legit, The Core), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Stephen Amell (Arrow), and Colton Haynes (Arrow, Teen Wolf) will also be showing up.

Fans of Torchwood will get the chance to see John Barrowman, Kai Owen and Gareth David-Lloyd.

In addition, Matt Ryan, best known for playing John Constantine in the DC universe, will be there.

The impressive roster also includes Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow), Laz Alonso, Jessie T Usher (both The Boys), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad, Far Cry), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Ross Marquand and Cooper Andrews (both The Walking Dead).

Sean Pertwee (Gotham), David Yost (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Red Dead Redemption voice actors Roger Clark and Rob Wiethoff will be greeting fans in Newport.

Warwick Davis, Annabelle Davis, Harrison Davis - known for their roles in Star Wars - will join the assembly.

The two-day event is more than just meeting stars.

There will also be dozens of stalls and set builds, perfect for fans.

Los Pollos Hermanos from Breaking Bad and The Rainbow Room and Scoops Ahoy from Stranger Things will be set up for fans to experience.

In addition to the star features, there will be panels with some guests and a cosplay competition serving as additional attractions.

This is an event that will provide comic, film, and series lovers a chance to engage closely with their favourites.

Whether it's autographs, photographs, or engaging talks, this is one event not to be missed out on.

For more details, visit the Comic Con Wales website to secure your tickets and make the most of this star-studded event.