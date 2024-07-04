The 37-year-old developed an “obsession” with the former This Morning star over several years and assembled an “abduction kit” – complete with handcuffs and metal cable ties – to help carry out his attack.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court dismissed Plumb's defence that his plans were a “mere fantasy”, agreeing with the prosecution that he was a “prolific liar who sought to minimise the extent of his criminality”.

The jury took 12 hours and 19 minutes to unanimously convict him of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap.

As the verdicts were returned, Plumb slowly shook his head and stared at the floor of the dock.

He then began to weep as he was sent down to the cells, sniffling as he tried to hold back tears.

Recommended reading:

Holly Willoughby says 'as women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives'





In a statement, Willoughby thanked the US undercover police officer for helping foil Gavin Plumb’s plot as well as the Crown Prosecution Service and everyone involved in convicting her potential kidnapper.

Gavin Plumb was found guilty of masterminding “graphic” plans to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby. (Image: PA)

She said: “As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes. I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

“Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible.”