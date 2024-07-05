A new TV channel has launched on Freeview this week through a little-known streaming service which offers Brits access to more than 70 different channels.
There have been several Freeview updates in recent months seeing the launch of various new channels and the closure of others.
One of the more recent updates, which took place on Monday (July 1), saw five Channel 4 TV channels shut down.
@uktoday_ You could be eligible for a TV Licence refund. Find out how. 📺 #uknews #tvlicence #tvlicencefee #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
These channels were:
- 4Music
- The Box
- Kiss
- Magic
- Kerrang!
Despite these Channel 4 channel closures, its not been all bad news for TV enthusiasts this week, with the launch of a new channel coming on Tuesday (July 2).
New TV channel launches on Freeview through Channelbox
Channelbox is a multi-channel streaming platform available on Freeview through channel 271 and the services own free app.
It has more than 70 channels available that Brits are able to watch for free and this week (on Tuesday, July 2), Trace UK was added to its roster.
Trace UK is a leading music and entertainment channel based in London, renowned for its diverse content spanning music, culture, and lifestyle.
The channel will now be available to watch on channel 271 on Freeview TVs as well as the Channelbox app.
Head of business development at Channelbox, Tanya Kronfli, said: "We are thrilled to add Trace UK to our platform.
"Channelbox is committed to delivering diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and Trace UK's unique programming aligns perfectly with our mission."
While Trace TV distribution director, Nathan Becker, added: "Bringing Trace UK to Freeview viewers via Channelbox marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy.
"We look forward to enriching the UK audience with our vibrant mix of music and entertainment content."
Channelbox channels
Channelbox offers viewers free access to more than 70 channels across various genres including movies, news, music, entertainment, sport and documentaries via its app.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Brits urged to retune TV as 'important changes' made to channels in Freeview update
- Virgin Media cuts service from TV package in move to make it 'optional offering
- Netflix to be removed from more than 40 TV models next month - see which ones
Channels on the streaming service include:
- Now 80s
- Now 70s
- Now Rock
- Action Hollywood Movies
- Star Cinema
- Euro News
- We are Tottenham TV
- World of Freesports
- Kartoon channel
You can also watch Channelbox on your Freeview TV on channel 271.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here