There have been several Freeview updates in recent months seeing the launch of various new channels and the closure of others.

One of the more recent updates, which took place on Monday (July 1), saw five Channel 4 TV channels shut down.

These channels were:

4Music

The Box

Kiss

Magic

Kerrang!

Despite these Channel 4 channel closures, its not been all bad news for TV enthusiasts this week, with the launch of a new channel coming on Tuesday (July 2).

New TV channel launches on Freeview through Channelbox

Channelbox is a multi-channel streaming platform available on Freeview through channel 271 and the services own free app.

It has more than 70 channels available that Brits are able to watch for free and this week (on Tuesday, July 2), Trace UK was added to its roster.

Trace UK is a leading music and entertainment channel based in London, renowned for its diverse content spanning music, culture, and lifestyle.

The channel will now be available to watch on channel 271 on Freeview TVs as well as the Channelbox app.

Head of business development at Channelbox, Tanya Kronfli, said: "We are thrilled to add Trace UK to our platform.

"Channelbox is committed to delivering diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and Trace UK's unique programming aligns perfectly with our mission."

While Trace TV distribution director, Nathan Becker, added: "Bringing Trace UK to Freeview viewers via Channelbox marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy.

"We look forward to enriching the UK audience with our vibrant mix of music and entertainment content."

Channelbox channels

Channelbox offers viewers free access to more than 70 channels across various genres including movies, news, music, entertainment, sport and documentaries via its app.

Channels on the streaming service include:

Now 80s

Now 70s

Now Rock

Action Hollywood Movies

Star Cinema

Euro News

We are Tottenham TV

World of Freesports

Kartoon channel

You can also watch Channelbox on your Freeview TV on channel 271.