The annual event takes place across many schools in the UK, as classmates take part in competitive sporting activities from running, long jump, high jump, discus and the relay.

However, some parents have suggested that the tradition should end describing sports day as "cruel" to children.

The issue was recently discussed on ITV's Good Morning Britain, when a primary school teacher and mum of two, Jennie Otter appeared and said that "enforced competition in front of hundreds of people can be cruel".

Should school sports day be banned?

Otter went on to suggest that schools should find other ways to "make it more fun and enjoyable"

However, others did not agree with the teacher as Kwame Badu, an entrepreneur and dad of two said that sports day is a day "of learning, a day of enjoying, it's a breakaway from SATs, GCSEs and all the pressures that general school gives you."

The discussion led to whether the issue of sports day was actually the medal side, seeing only three pupils win either a gold, silver or bronze award as GMB presenter Adil Ray OBE said: "Everyone else goes home feeling like losers".

Although Badu thought the medals and completion was a good thing, Otter believe school sports days are more about having "fun and having children enjoy sport" is what it's really about.

The debate continued into the GMB comments of an X (formerly Twitter) post where a poll was listed asking for people's opinions on the topic.

One viewer said: "One of life's lessons. There are winners & losers at every stage. Learn from it."

Another added: "Don't be ridiculous. Of course, it isn't cruel."

Others suggested that sports day could be changed to help everyone, sharing: "Torture for some, humiliating for many.

"Heard a good idea from a special school the other day - a series of events and activities that everyone has a go at on rotation and ticks off on a ‘score card’."

"Relaxed and fun. Other avenues for natural athletes."