Live General Election updates from across Gwent

General Election 2024: Live updates from South Wales

By Gavin Thompson

  • Live General Election 2024 results and updates from counts in South Wales, including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen.
  • Polls close at 10am.
  • We have reporters at the counts across Gwent
  • The first predicted Gwent declaration time is Caerphilly and Newport West and Islwyn at 2.30am.
  • The last predicted local result is Monmouthshire at 4.30am, where Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies is fighting to retain his seat.
  • Please share your election night thoughts in the comments.

