Live General Election updates from across Gwent

- Live General Election 2024 results and updates from counts in South Wales, including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen.
- Polls close at 10am.
- We have reporters at the counts across Gwent
- The first predicted Gwent declaration time is Caerphilly and Newport West and Islwyn at 2.30am.
- The last predicted local result is Monmouthshire at 4.30am, where Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies is fighting to retain his seat.
- Please share your election night thoughts in the comments.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here