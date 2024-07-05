Shadow Cabinet Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds received 42.5% (15,176) of the votes.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “it is an extraordinary privilege to represent the constituency where I am from and there is no greater honour than being elected.”

He said that “hard work” has kept him as the MP for the past nine years.

“I work extremely hard and will always put the people of Torfaen as my number one priority,” he said.

Reform UK candidate Ian Michael Williams came second, with 22% (7,854) of votes.

He described this outcome as a “tragedy”, and said: “You have got to realise that Labour had less votes this time than they had in the last election. That shows the people of Torfaen do not really trust labour.

“We knew we were doing well because we were out knocking doors. I am of the area so I know the people and I know what is wrong here. Labour are not providing that.”

Mr Thomas-Symonds responded saying the decrease in Labour votes in this election was due to the “obvious pattern” of a decrease in voters.

He believes this was down to “people losing hope” after years of “conservative destruction”.

The Conservatives came in third with 5,737 votes for Nathan Edmunds.

The voting turnout for Torfaen decreased since the previous 2019 election despite the boundary area becoming larger.

Less than 50% of voters took to the polls yesterday, July 4.

With the prediction of a National Labour Government, Mr Thomas-Symonds said that this election could be a special one that changes the lives of people in Torfaen.

He said: “There is one distinct change in this election. I have always had to go to parliament and sit on the opposition benches and if the results continue as they are then I will be sitting on the government benches.

"That really does give an opportunity for the transformation of people’s lives in Torfaen. Nick has promised his party, if elected, will focus on easing the effects of the cost-ofliving crisis and work on creating economic stability.

“We will deliver a strong economic foundation, never will we take risks like Liz Truss did and gamble with the economy. We will introduce GB Energy, tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, improve public services and secure the borders."

For those who did not vote for Labour, he said he will be “working in the years to come to secure your votes” and urges you to “keep an open mind”.

Mr Thomas-Symonds is expected to be given an post in the new Cabinet after Keir Starmer becomes prime minister.