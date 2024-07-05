Turnout in Caerphilly was 52.84% - this was down from 53.5% in 2019.

Chris Evans was formerly a Labour MP for Islwyn before the constituency boundary changes.

"I have been an MP for 14 years and I think the people of Caerphilly for putting their trust in me and I will do my best," he said after the result was declared.

He praised outgoing MP Wayne David as a mentor, who had been supportive and encouraging over the years, and for his public service as the area's MP.

"It's amazing to be standing here on the verge of a Labour government for the first time since 2010. To help people who don't have a voice. People have voted for change because they believe in the Labour Party."

He said there was no magic wand.

"It is also time, finally to put the divisive last 10 years behind us. We need to celebrate what unites us not what divides us.

"The talk is over, it's time to get to work,"

Read more

The Plaid Cymru candidate, Lindsay Whittle, came in second with 8,119 votes – Plaid had been battling with Reform for second place.

A message of ‘parasites’ was written across one spoilt ballot during the count in the early hours of the morning.

The results for Caerphilly were:

Steve Aicheler – Liberal Democrats – 1,788

Chris Evans – Labour – 14,538

Lindsay Whittle – Plaid Cymru – 8,119

Joshua Kim – Reform – 7,754

Brandon Gorman – Conservative – 4,385

Steve Aicheler – Liberal Democrats – 1,788

Mark Thomas – Green – 1,650