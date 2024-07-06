More than 107,000 children across the UK are on waiting lists to join Scouts, marking a record high.

The reason behind this surge in the waiting list remains the scarcity of volunteers to facilitate the influx.

A similar scenario is witnessed in Wales.

Every week, more than 18,000 individuals, aged four to 24, engage in Scouting activities throughout Wales.

However, more than 4,000 aspiring members remain disappointed due to lack of space.

Youngsters in Wales are highly attracted to the idea of joining Scouts according to ScoutsCymru.

As per recent feedback from the All Wales Scout Camp, a volunteer-run event hosting 1,500 10 to 14-year-olds, participants expressed their enthusiasm for activities like climbing, rafting or even driving a real car.

Scouts said it allowed them to experience things out of the ordinary, make friends across the globe, and take their minds off daily routines.

These activities are made possible through the tireless efforts of volunteers.

Currently, there are more than 4,700 volunteers in Wales managing weekly Scout meetings and facilitating sections such as Squirrels (4 to 6 years), Beavers (6 to 8), Cubs (8 to 10.5), Scouts (10.5 to 14), Explorers (14 to 18) and Network (18 to 25). Besides hosting the meetings, volunteers perform operations like maintaining lawns, managing finances, and executing Scouting programmes at a national scale.

Volunteers, having their own work and family commitments, feel driven by the impact of Scouting on young people.

They mention how Scouting boosts confidence in children, teaching them new skills and helping them in their latter lives.

The volunteering experience is not one-sided.

It aids the volunteers in developing new skills, growing their professional networks, and improving their career prospects.

Recently, the volunteering experience has been reformed to a more adjustable model, accommodating people's availability.

Last year, Scouting in Wales witnessed a 2.7 per cent annual growth, with a total addition of 335 young participants and 156 adult volunteers.

However, there remain 4,000 young people on the waiting lists.

The aim is to ensure every child who aspires to join Scouts gets the opportunity.

Anyone keen on supporting the cause is invited to visit the ScoutsCymru website or drop an email to admin@scoutscymru.org.uk to understand different volunteering opportunities in Wales.