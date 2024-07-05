That is ahead of the usual September nursey intake.

Children with birthdays between these dates could potentially start nursery in either January or April, following their third birthday if the necessary places are available.

Children born between April 1 and August 31 are exempt from this early start option.

Parents who are considering their child's pre-school education can choose between Welsh-medium, English-medium or faith-based education.

To attend a Welsh-medium school it's not a requirement for either the child or parent to speak Welsh.

Community nursery schools offer half-day lessons, either morning or afternoon, running throughout the week.

These nurseries anticipate their students to take full advantage of all five sessions per week.

For parents who may find this schedule challenging, alternative options are available.

Private nurseries provide more flexibility regarding schedule, and queries concerning this can be directed to Newport Family Information Service.

The current application process is for a September intake, and parents can signal interest for an early start (Rising 3 place) if the places are available.

Several conditions for early selection are stated.

Initial conditions include, the child must be born between September 1 and March 31, and allocated a September nursery place.

Following that, early starts must also be available at the chosen nursery, and parents should have requested an early start when submitting their application.

For the 2025 intake which applications opened on July 4, 2024 - you can apply online, post a printed application form, or call to request an application form.

These applications close at 5pm on September 12, 2024.

For further information or questions regarding community nursery places, parents can contact school.admissions@newport.gov.uk, or call Newport Family Information Service at 01633 656656 for private sector places and/or the childcare offer.