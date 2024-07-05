The major retailer has joined forces with the clothing repair and alterations experts SOJO as part of the project.

M&S customers will be able to book a bespoke repair service through a new online hub called "M&S Fixed by SOJO".

SOJO's in-house repair team will make these fixes in-house with repairs starting from £5.

The items will then be returned directly to the customer's doorstep within seven to 10 days.

SOJO was founded in 2021 by Josephine Philips, to give clothes "another life".

Speaking about the news, Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at M&S, said: "Through the launch of our repair service, we're making it even easier for customers to give their clothes another life, whether they are using our new repair service or long-standing clothes recycling scheme."

1.6 billion items of clothing in our wardrobes aren’t being worn - which is an average of 31 items per person, according to the climate action NGO, WRAP.

M&S has shared that the new partnership builds on the retailer's established clothes donation scheme with Oxfam.

The scheme has collected over 36 million items of clothing raising an estimated £23m to tackle poverty around the world.

Josephine Phillips, Founder and CEO of SOJO, commented: “It has always been a core mission of ours at SOJO to make repairing clothes mainstream and to extend the life of as many garments as possible.

"I’m so excited that M&S has chosen to launch a repair service with us at SOJO as it’s an incredibly big step towards that mission.

"As a brand that has remained a firm constant in almost every household and wardrobe in Britain, this partnership with truly bring easy, accessible and convenient repairs to the masses.

"Beyond that, as one of the longest standing British brands, having M&S join our Pledge to Repair adds such a great weight to our call for industry-wide change here in the UK.”