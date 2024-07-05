The motoring products and services retailer has alerted motorists to the dangers posed by the above-average temperature fluctuations the country has been experiencing lately.

The experts note that many drivers are unaware that such changeable weather can have a detrimental effect on their cars and can especially impact tyre health.

Halfords explained that these frequent changes in temperature - that we're seeing more and more in the UK - since a 10-degree rise or fall in temperature can cause tyre pressure to change by 1-2 PSI.

This can negatively impact vehicle handling, fuel consumption, excessive wear and crucially, increasing braking distances which can in turn lead to accidents.

"A rainy and unpredictable summer is something none of us had hoped for," according to Aaron Edwards, Category Manager at Halfords.

He continued: "Not only does it ruin many of the summer plans we’ve been looking forward to but it can also pose a serious threat to drivers, particularly those who don’t know how to check the condition of their tyres.

“We want to make sure that all drivers have the knowledge and tools that they need to stay safe on the roads, whatever the weather.

"Being clued up on tyre health and knowing how to respond to changing weather conditions can help keep the roads safe for everyone this summer.”

With safety in mind, Halfords has outlined six key checks you should do on your tyres before setting out on the road.

Motorists must check car tyres after a sudden temperature change

The reason for this is that just a 10-degree rise or fall in temperature can lead to tyre pressure changing by at least 1-2 PSI, compromising aspects of the vehicle’s handling as a result.

For motorists who feel more comfortable with a professional checking their tyres, Halfords offer FREE tyre checks at their garages.

Ensure tyres are cold before checking

Tyre pressure should always be checked on cold tyres so run checks first thing in the morning or once tyres have cooled.

The recommended tyre pressure will change based on the vehicle and specific tyre, and drivers can find this in their car’s owner’s manual, inside the fuel cap, or on the sill of the passenger’s side door.

Look regularly for wear and tear

Changeable weather can lead to tyres suffering more wear and tear than usual. Checking tyre condition takes less than 2 minutes and could be the difference between a serious accident and safe arrival at your destination.

Make sure that tread depth meets the legal requirements with a 10-second trick - insert a 20p coin into the tread grooves on the tyre and if the coin’s band is visible then the car requires a professional inspection.

More information on how to check tread depth at Halfords.co.uk.

Be ready to adapt driving style

When the weather conditions are unpredictable, motorists might have to change their driving style mid-journey.

If it does start to rain, drivers should watch their speed and leave plenty of distance between themselves and the car in front.

Crucially, drivers should ensure that their car’s air-con is functioning properly when it’s raining, as this is key to preventing internal condensation and it’s FREE to check at Halfords.

Be extra careful when it rains on a hot day

Many drivers are unaware that during periods of prolonged hot weather, oils in the road’s material can bleed through to the surface, reducing wet skidding resistance in the first few minutes of rainfall.

The added risk of slippery roads during this summer of unpredictability means drivers must take extra precautions, including doubling following distances between vehicles.

In instances where it suddenly gets wet, under-inflated tyres also increase the risk for hydroplaning, so it's always a good idea to check tyre pressure ahead of journeys.

Check wipers before setting out

Ineffective windscreen wipers that squeak, streak, or smear and aren’t clearing debris properly can lead to an expensive windscreen replacement or even a fine of up to £2,500!

Plus, with unpredictable summer rain ahead, drivers don’t want to be caught short on the road with wipers that aren’t up to the task when the heavens open.