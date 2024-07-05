Starting us off we have PlayOJO, a casino well-loved for its no-wager bonuses, massive game selection, and impeccable customer support staff.

But UK players are literally spoilt for choice, and we’ve ranked the top 10 gambling sites based on their games, payout speed, and fair bonuses.

Let’s discover all of them together, shall we?

Best Online Casinos UK

Now that you know what PlayOJO has to contend with, let’s do a deeper dive into the best UK casino sites, so you have a clear picture before creating your first casino account.

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino UK Overall

First deposit only. 50 Bonus Spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot. Bonus Spin valued at £0.10. Excludes players in N.I. Note that full T&Cs Apply.

Pros

50 bonus spins or 50 bingo tickets

No rollover on any bonuses

Cashback on every game played

Over 3,000 games to choose from

Fast payouts

24/7 support

Cons

Doesn’t offer match deposit bonuses

Website feels cluttered on desktop

PlayOJO defines itself as a casino by players, for players, and delivers on this promise by offering some of the best terms we’ve seen on the market.

No rollover on any bonuses, cashback on every game played, and non-existent minimum withdrawal limits are just a few things that make PlayOJO stand out among the best online casinos in the UK.

Game Variety – 5/5

Players will find a robust collection of games from big-name providers like Play’n Go, Games Global, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Thunderkick. This means it’s easy to find your next favourite game, no matter what you like to play.

From big-name games like Book of Dead and Big Bass Bonanza to progressive jackpot giants like Snake Arena and Temple Tumble 2, there’s no shortage of great slot action.

Table game fans are similarly blessed, as PlayOJO’s library includes a variety of single-deck blackjack titles, American, European, and French roulette (plus some unique variations), and a wide range of live dealer games.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.9/5

New UK players will be able to choose one of two generous welcome bonuses when they deposit £10 or more. The first is 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza, valued at 10p each, or 50 bingo tickets + 10 bonus spins on Starburst.

No matter which offer you choose, you’ll be completely free from any wagering requirements, meaning anything you win is yours to keep. This applies to all PlayOJO’s bonuses, known as ‘Kickers’ on the site.

Banking – 4.9/5

PlayOJO accepts debit cards like Visa and Mastercard along with bank transfers, as well as Apple Pay and PayPal. Payments are fast and painless, and payouts doubly so — especially since this online casino has no minimum withdrawal limits.

However, we do think it’s a good idea to wait until you have enough to cover transaction fees, at least.

Customer Support – 5/5

As with everything else PlayOJO does, the customer support team offers an excellent player-first experience.

Any wait times we dealt with were negligible, and PlayOJO’s crew is available 24/7 through email, phone, and live chat — though you will have to be logged in to access the chat function.

>> Claim 50 no-wager bonus spins [PlayOJO]

2. Swift Casino – Best Online Casino in the UK for Mobile

First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Bonus Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Bonus Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Note that full T&Cs Apply.

Pros

100% match up to £50 + 50 spins

Incredible mobile casino app

Over 3,000 slots and table games

Daily freeroll tournaments

Easy sign-up process

Cons

Higher rollover on bonus spins

Some support channels are not available 24/7

If you’re a busy punter on the move (or you just prefer playing on your mobile) Swift Casino’s immaculate mobile casino is just the thing. Enjoy thousands of popular casino games in high fidelity from anywhere your day takes you — so long as you remember to charge your phone.

Game Variety – 4.9/5

Swift Casino’s iOS and Android mobile apps put 3,000+ exciting slots and table games at your fingertips. With trusted providers like NetEnt, Play’n Go, and Playtech at the helm, you can rest assured that you won’t have to sacrifice quality for mobility.

We found fan-favourites like Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead alongside Rainbow Riches, Starburst, and Thor: The Trials of Asgard. There’s also a nice selection of progressive jackpot games from the Megaways and Jackpot King slots.

The table casino game selection is a little bit spartan for our taste, but Swift Casino compensates with a ton of live dealer options. These include Lightning and Super Stake roulette, baccarat squeeze, several blackjack titles, and popular game shows.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

New players who use the promo code SWIFT while depositing £10 or more will get a 100% match up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on the exciting Book of Dead slot game.

This casino bonus comes with a 60x wagering requirement attached — which should be easy for a dedicated punter to clear — and must be claimed within 72 hours of creating a new account.

In addition to the welcome bonus, Swift Casino offers daily tournaments (with real cash prizes), daily pick promotions, and a generous VIP package with fantastic features as you level up your account.

Banking – 4.8/5

Players will be able to load up their accounts with a wide range of mobile banking options including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, and instant bank transfers.

Every option is quick and easy to use and we found payouts to be rather fast — especially with PayPal and Apple Pay options.

Customer Support – 4.9/5

The FAQ centre is a little lightweight, but Swift Casino more than makes up for it with an attentive support team that is available around the clock. However, some features (such as non-English support) may not be available during certain times of the day.

>> Grab £50 bonus + 50 spins [Swift Casino]

3. Grosvenor – Best Live Dealers of All Online Casino Sites UK

New customers only. Min deposit £20 (exc PayPal). Max bonus £30, bonus amount non-withdrawable, playable on selected games only. 30x wagering for £30 bonus. Expires within 30 days. Max win £2,000. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Deposit £20, play with £50 bonus

500+ real money casino games

Impressive live dealers

Several Grosvenor exclusive tables

Daily prizes

Cons

Smaller bonus than some competitors

Cluttered homepage

Originally established in the 1970s as a brick-and-mortar casino chain, Grosvenor’s reputation for exciting, fair gameplay extends to the online UK casino market, giving players access to hundreds of high-end games, poker, and live dealer tables.

Game Variety – 4.8/5

Grosvenor’s respectable library of games is chock full of great titles. We found everything from Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass series to Jackpot King slots like Gold Frenzy and King Kong Cash.

There also is a line of table games from Real Dealer Studios, so if you’ve ever wanted footy star Vinnie Jones to deal you a hand in blackjack, your dreams are about to become a reality.

Where we found Grosvenor to really shine, though, is its selection of live dealer tables, including many exclusive Grosvenor tables. Players can enjoy a wide range of games including baccarat, roulette, bac bo, three-card poker, Texas and Casino Hold’em, Pachinko, and blackjack.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.75/5

New players at Grosvenor can deposit £20 and get £30 in bonus cash for a total of £50 with a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement attached.

This bonus does not apply to PayPal deposits and has a max cashout limit of £2,000 — which is pretty decent compared to many competitors.

After you’ve cleared that bonus you can opt for a wide range of promotions including 5 bonus spins each day, daily prizes of up to £100, exciting tournament games, a generous rewards program, and a ton more.

While the bonuses at Grosvenor are relatively small, the abundance of offers more than makes up for it.

Banking – 4.7/5

Players can deposit using Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, PayPal, and Apple Pay, though as mentioned above – PayPal deposits do not qualify for bonuses at this UK online casino.

Minimum deposit and withdrawal limits are very fair, with most options only requiring just £5 to start playing.

Customer Support – 4.8/5

Grosvenor offers live chat and phone support, though the latter is not available after 6 PM. Both options connect you with knowledgeable, friendly staff who can quickly resolve any questions.

>> Deposit £20, play with £50 [Grosvenor]

4. Regal Wins – Best UK Casino Site for Jackpots

(Image: .)

18+. Min 1st dep. (Exc PayPal) £20 for 100% match bonus up to £500 on all Slots. 50x wagering on the sum of deposit & bonus applies. Max wins 5x bonus amount received. Note that full T&Cs Apply.

Pros

100% match up to £500

Over 500 slots and table games

Excellent progressive jackpot selection

Fast payouts

24/7 support

Cons

Stiff rollover on some promotions

Limited bonus variety

Regal Wins Casino makes it easy for punters to dream big thanks to its extensive selection of progressive jackpot slots, including several games hosting multi-million dollar prizes.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

Players will find a robust selection of over 500 games including slots, progressive jackpots, and table games.

The slots library is brimming with fan favourites like Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, and the chaotically charming Reactoonz, provided by software providers like Games Global, Novomatic, and NetEnt.

High-stakes players should check out the progressive jackpot slots. With numerous Megaways titles, there are millions in progressive jackpot prizes up for grabs for lucky UK punters, including King Kong Cash, Wolf Blaze WowPot, and Poseidon Ancient Fortunes.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

New players can claim a 100% match up to £500 on their first deposit, usable on all slots.

This bonus comes with 50x wagering requirements and the minimum deposit to activate it is £20.

While there are not a lot of other bonuses to choose from, Regal Wins does offer special prizes including a no-deposit daily gift just for logging in, plus a fairly generous loyalty program.

Banking – 4.6/5

Players can deposit using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Paysafecard, and PayPal. Deposits and withdrawals are straightforward, with most payouts processing in 1-3 days.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal limit is a very reasonable £5, though the payout max is capped a little lower than we like to see.

Customer Support – 4.8/5

Regal Win’s 24/7 support is available through email, live chat, and over the phone, making it easy to get your burning questions answered whenever they happen to crop up.

>> Get a £500 bonus [Regal Wins]

5. Monster Casino – Best UK Online Casino Site for Bonuses

New Players Only. 50X wagering the bonus. Available on selected games only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt / Bonus spins valid 7 days from receipt. Max conversion: 3X the bonus amount. Note that full T&Cs Apply.

Pros

£1,000 + 100 bonus spins

550+ casino games

Top-notch mobile compatibility

Excellent bonus variety

Secure e-wallet and debit card payment options

Cons

Stiff fees on some payout options

Limited table game options

Rounding out our top five list is Monster Casino. This is a fantastic stop for players looking for a wide variety of casino games. Though we admit, we came for the massive welcome package.

Game Variety – 4.6/5

Monster Casino does a little bit of everything, and it does it well. We found a ton of great slots from software providers like IGT, Evolution, NextGen Gaming, Habanero, and Play’n Go.

This means you should have no problem finding your favourite slots. Gonzo’s Quest, Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, and the recently added Starlight Princess Pachi are all there in full effect — and look great, regardless of whether you’re playing on mobile or desktop devices.

The table game selection is a little light for our tastes. We did find a few different roulette and blackjack games, but most of the table game options are live dealers and they perfectly balance things out.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

There are a surprising number of bonuses available at Monster Casino, starting with a generous welcome package of up to £1,000 plus 100 bonus spins spread out over the first five deposits of £20 or more.

The first deposit gets players 50 bonus spins on the exciting Book of Dead slot, followed by a 25% match up to £200 on the second and third deposits. The fourth deposit will get a 25% match up to £600, plus 50 spins on Starburst on the 5th deposit.

Beyond that, there are many bonus spin offers, deposit match bonuses, leaderboard promotions, and special tournaments for you to take advantage of.

Banking – 4.7/5

Players can deposit using Visa and Mastercard debit cards, Neteller, Payz, Astropay, Paysafecard, Pay viaPhone, electronic bank transfer, Skrill, Neosurf, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

It’s important to read all the fine print, as not all deposit methods can qualify for Monster Casino bonuses.

Customer Support – 4.7/5

Monster Casino has a surprisingly extensive Help Centre that is full of great articles to answer most questions. The support team is available 24/7, though we rarely needed to reach out thanks to robust help guides.

>> Score a £1,000 bonus and 100 spins [Monster Casino]

Top Casino Sites UK – Ranking Methodology

Have you ever wondered how we determine which are the best online casinos in the UK? Our experts look at everything from the fine print to the software providers. Here’s what really matters to players:

Game Variety

We only include the best online casinos that offer a wide variety of games from software providers that have proven themselves to be fair and trustworthy. This way, you know that with every game you play, you have a reasonable shot at walking away a winner.

Bonuses and Promotions

The top UK online casinos in the industry know that the best way to get new players in the door is by offering a decent welcome package. Our recommended sites go beyond that, featuring decent deposit bonuses, bonus spins, and even a few cashback offers.

Banking

Deposits and withdrawals should be handled by secure payment portals to ensure your banking information is safe from never-do-wells. It should also be fast and not blighted with enormous transaction fees.

Customer Support

Finally, we believe a decent customer service team is the backbone of any UK online casino. Getting help should be as simple as an email, phone call, or live chat message, ideally available around the clock.

What Makes UK Online Casinos Safe?





Online casinos in the UK are safe to use — if you stick with sites that are fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

How to Tell if a UK Gambling Site is Legit

The UKGC ensures that all registered casinos adhere to strict standards for player protection, fair play, and security.

Licensed casinos use advanced encryption technologies to protect players’ personal and financial information and are regularly audited for fair play on their games.

Online Casino Games Are Fair — Here’s Why

If you’ve ever been concerned that the online casino games we all know and love are rigged against you, it’s time we lay those fears to rest.

The best UK online casinos on our list (and any other reputable online casino) all use trusted software providers known for their Random Number Generators (RNGs). These RNGs ensure the fairness and unpredictability of game outcomes.

Additionally, the UKGC mandates regular audits and testing of these RNGs by independent agencies like eCOGRA and iTech Labs to verify that the games are fair and operate as intended.

Casino Games Available to Play at Online Casinos in the UK

UK casinos offer a wide variety of games. The list covers everything traditional – like slots, table games, and live dealers, plus casual games like bingo, keno, plinko, and more.

To this day, slots remain the most popular option due to their easy gameplay and big win potential.

For those who enjoy strategizing and want more than just hitting the spin button over and over again, table games like blackjack and baccarat are preferred. Poker also remains very popular, offering a great way to use psychological tricks against other players.

Online Casino Games with the Best Payouts

While progressive jackpot slots offer some of the biggest payouts, classic table games often have the best payout rates and allow for strategic play.

These games include blackjack, European or French roulette, baccarat, craps, video poker machines, and live poker.

The Importance of RTP

Return to Player (RTP) is one of the most important factors to consider when playing online casino games. It indicates the percentage of wagered money a game is expected to pay back to players over time.

A higher RTP generally means better odds for the player. For example, a game with a 97% RTP will return £97 for every £100 wagered, on average.

However, keep in mind that these numbers are calculated over a long period, so while one player might wager £100 and lose it all, another lucky bettor will eventually see that money.

Why is PlayOJO the Best UK Online Casino Site?





Still wondering why PlayOJO is on top of our list? Here’s a quick breeze-through of what we think are its finer points:

No Wagering Requirements: There is no rollover attached to any bonus at PlayOJO. From bonus spins to cash offers, anything you win is yours to keep. No questions asked.

There is no rollover attached to any bonus at PlayOJO. From bonus spins to cash offers, anything you win is yours to keep. No questions asked. Cashback on Every Game: At this UK casino, players earn points on every game through the OJOplus program. These points can be converted into cash, which can be either re-wagered on your favorite games or collected as a payout.

At this UK casino, players earn points on every game through the OJOplus program. These points can be converted into cash, which can be either re-wagered on your favorite games or collected as a payout. Better Games – PlayOJO has thousands of games from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Games Global, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and more. This gives players access to a massive range of slots, table games, live dealer games, and instant-win options.

PlayOJO has thousands of games from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Games Global, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and more. This gives players access to a massive range of slots, table games, live dealer games, and instant-win options. Transparency and Fair Play – PlayOJO is committed to offering a gaming experience that is both fair and fun (and it’s very fun). The casino’s terms are clearly outlined, ensuring that players know what they’re signing up for, and fostering an exciting environment built on honesty.

UK Online Casino Sites VS Traditional Land-Based Casinos

Do UK online casinos live up to the hype? More and more Brits are making the switch from classic brick-and-mortar establishments to the digital gambling space — and here’s why:

Convenience: UK online casinos make it easy for you to enjoy your favourite games from the comfort of your home or on the go. This means you won’t have to worry about what you’re wearing or who is watching the kids.

Game Variety: Unlike physical casinos confined by building space, online casinos are boundless. They transcend physical constraints, offering an unlimited array of games to players without the limitations of floor space.

Bonuses and Promotions: Welcome packages, bonus spin offers, and other promotions are some of the ways online casinos can entice new players in the door, and we get why it works. When was the last time your traditional casino handed out free cash when you stepped inside?

Best Online Casinos UK – FAQs

Is Playing for Real Money at Online Casinos Legal in the UK?





Yes, playing for real money at online casinos is legal in the UK so long as you stick with online casinos that are fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

What Payment Methods Can I Use at UK Gambling Sites?





Modern UK online gambling sites accept a wide range of payment options, making it easy for players to deposit into their accounts. The most popular options include:

Debit Cards: Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro.

Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro. E-wallets: PayPal, Skrill, Neteller.

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller. Electronic Transfers: Direct bank and wire transfers.

Direct bank and wire transfers. Prepaid Cards: Paysafecard.

Paysafecard. Mobile Payment Portals: Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Do Any Casino Sites Have Bonuses for UK Players?





Yes, the best UK casino sites offer generous bonuses to their players. These promotions can take many forms, including:

Deposit Bonuses: These bonuses are typically offered alongside deposits, involving a match of a percentage of your deposit with bonus cash. They may also include bonus spins at times.

These bonuses are typically offered alongside deposits, involving a match of a percentage of your deposit with bonus cash. They may also include bonus spins at times. No Deposit Bonuses: No-deposit bonuses are usually small offers of bonus spins designed to attract new players. They often come with stringent wagering requirements to compensate for not requiring an initial deposit.

No-deposit bonuses are usually small offers of bonus spins designed to attract new players. They often come with stringent wagering requirements to compensate for not requiring an initial deposit. Cashback Offers: A cashback bonus generally refunds players a percentage of their losses within a specific timeframe following a recent deposit. It serves to mitigate the impact of a losing streak.

How Long Do Cashouts Take at the Best UK Casino Sites?





Cashout times vary drastically depending on the payment method used as well as the individual casino’s policies. The fastest option available at UK casinos tends to be e-wallets, which generally pay out in 24-48 hours.

Debit card payouts, on the other hand, tend to resolve in 2-5 business days in most cases, while bank transfers can take as long as 3-7 business days.

Can I Play at the UK Casino Sites On My Mobile Device?





Absolutely. Many of the best online casino sites UK offers are optimized for mobile play, providing smartphone-friendly interfaces compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

This gives players access to a horde of mobile-ready games including online slots, table games, and even live dealer games (though you may want to be connected to your wifi for the last, as the live-streaming is a data hog).

What is the Most Popular Online Casino in the UK?





Based on our research, PlayOJO is the most popular online casino in the UK. This is largely due to its player-first attitude, offering generous bonuses free from wagering requirements, cash back on every game played, and a friendly customer service team.

How to Sign Up at the Best UK Online Casino Site

Creating your first online casino account is easy — and to prove it, we’re going to walk you through the process with our favourite UK casino site – PlayOJO.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Have a look at the top 10 casino sites UK offers

Choose your favourite or visit PlayOJO

Click the “Join Now” button

Fill out the form with your personal and contact details

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Go to your email inbox

Find a message from PlayOJO or a casino you’ve signed up for

Click the verification link, so your account is ready to use

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Once you have verified your account, log in

Head over to the cashier

Make a qualifying deposit to claim a welcome bonus

Step 4: Start Playing Casino Games

Go to casino games

Select the category you want to explore

Click your favourite title

Enjoy!

And that’s it. The whole process takes almost no time at all, and pretty soon you’ll be enjoying your bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza or a bit of Bingo on the house — and you won’t have to worry about any pesky wagering requirements!

Expert Tips for Playing at the Best Casino Sites in the UK

We’ve all been there. The chips are down (literally) and every game seems to bleed a little more off of your bankroll.

While we can’t turn you into a casino game wizard, we can help slow that bleeding a little bit by offering up a few of our favourite tips and strategies that you can take to the tables and — with a little cleverness — turn that luck around.

Pick the Right Game

While most punters gravitate towards online slots, these games are pure RNG, meaning there is no way to influence the outcome. Every spin is random.

As such, we recommend players stick with games like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, craps, and video poker machines, as these all have proven betting strategies that can reduce the house edge to around 1%, giving players almost 50/50 odds with each deal, spin, or toss of the dice.

If you absolutely must play your slots, however, make sure you stick with games that have a return-to-player rate of 96% or higher.

Study Your Strategies

There are a ton of guides and spreadsheets for the best betting strategies for most games. For blackjack, you will want to learn “Basic Blackjack Strategy” which tells you when to hit, double down, and so on, giving you almost even odds with each deal.

For baccarat, you want to bet on the bank’s hand, as they have slightly enhanced odds. For games like craps and roulette, you will want to bet on “even odds” wagers. Red vs Black. Odds vs Evens. Things like that. You should also stick with European roulette (or French if your casino has it) and avoid double-zero tables like American roulette.

Manage Your Bankroll

It’s important to set a budget and stick to it. Players who ignore this step often wind up becoming emotional and chasing losses, which tends to dig them in deeper and deeper.

Outlining how much you’re willing to lose before you sit down makes it a lot easier to quit when you should – Before you start betting your rent, for example.

Ready to Play at the Best UK Casino Sites?





It’s time for you to get out there and experience the best online casinos in the UK.

While we think that PlayOJO’s rollover-free bonuses, massive collection of online slot games, and player-friendly terms make them the best pick for most punters, there’s no doubt in our minds that you’d be able to make yourself at home with any of the casino sites on this list.

Heck, signing up for a few of them would give you access to a few extra online casino bonuses — so it might be worth it.

No matter what you do, remember to play for fun and always gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer.

Underage gambling is an offense. All gambling sites in this guide are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

