LIVE: Three-vehicle crash on the motorway, all lanes reopened

M4 J25A Grove Park Caerleon Road three-vehicle crash

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Three-vehicle crash on the M4, involving two cars and a lorry
  • One lane was blocked due to the crash but all lanes have been reopened
  • LIVE updates here

