Whitehead Building Services employees Ian, Jacob, Andrew, Ray, and Josh, also known as 'Team Whitehead', embarked on the trek to climb Snowdon, Cadair Idris, and Pen y Fan.

The challenge took the team 16.5 hours in total.

The challenge started from Tiny Rebel in Rogerstone, with a minibus for transport provided by Enterprise and driven by team member Ray Bird.

The Snowdon climb began at 4am, and the team finished the descent of Pen y Fan at 8.30pm.

The team covered more than 35km and climbed more than 2,650m.

Ian Williams, health and safety manager at Whitehead said: "One of the biggest challenges was using any spare space and the air con in the mini bus to try and dry out our wet clothing and walking shoes!"

The weather atop Snowdon and Cadair Idris was "raining, windy and cold," he added, though they were fortunate to experience some sunshine whilst trekking up Pen y Fan.

The team is close to their £1k fundraising target for St Davids Hospice Care.

Donations can still be made to support their efforts on JustGiving.