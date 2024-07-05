The Archbishop issued a statement following the General Election result, acknowledging the "momentous responsibility" of the incoming government.

In his statement he said: "The task of government is a momentous responsibility.

"Today we are praying for our new administration and opposition.

"It is the duty of any government to seek the common good and to support all within our society who are committed to this goal.

"The Church in Wales will continue to work alongside all who promote the Christian values of selfless service and care for the vulnerable.

"We urge our new government to attend to the enormous challenges of climate change, to build a safe and secure future and to work towards a fair and just society."