A FOUR-CAR crash saw one man being arrested.
A four-car crash took place on Bettws Lane in Newport on Thursday, July 4, around 3.10pm, causing disruption to bus services and delays in the area.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed that they received a report of the crash in Bettws Lane junction at this time, with officers attending the scene.
While no injuries were reported, a 29-year-old man from Newport was arrested "on suspicion of driving a vehicle above the alcohol limit," said the police force.
Gwent Police confirmed that "he has since been released without charge and enquiries are ongoing."
Those with more information are told to contact the police on 101 or through their social media channels, as it could help with their ongoing investigation.
Newport Bus said there were delays to all Bettws services as a result of the crash.
Due to an RTC on Bettws lane we are seeing delays to all Bettws Services. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) July 4, 2024
