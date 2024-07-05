From cheaper train tickets to savings at the cinema, it's important we take advantage of the discounts available to us at any age.

Whether you're approaching the milestone or you've already celebrated it, we have rounded up all of the major discounts you can claim once you've hit the big 6-0.

What discounts can I get at 60?





Here are the discounts you are entitled over the age of 60. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Bus passes

Free bus travel is available to those in Scotland and Wales over the age of 60 and in England once you reach state pension age.

However, pensioners also get discounts on travel with major coach companies too.

Those living in London can travel for free with the 60+ Oyster Card.

Meanwhile, in Wales and Scotland, discounted travel on local buses and some national services is available with Arriva Club 55 and the ScotRail Club 50.

On top of that, there is the National Express Senior Coach Card which grants seniors 1/3 off on standard and fully flexible coach fares.

Days Out

Once we hit retirement age, we often find ourselves with more free time than we know what to do with.

One way we can spend our days is by enjoying some days out and making the most of the attractions and activities on our doorsteps.

For instance, National Trust offers a senior discount on their memberships if they have been a member of the National Trust for five years out of the previous 10.

There are also cheaper memberships available for English Heritage and the Royal Horticultural Society.

The former has an annual membership for £63 compared to the regular adult price of £69.

The membership also gives them free entry for up to six children and a free handbook for planning your day out.

It also comes with free or reduced entry to events and a subscription to a quarterly magazine and special offers on other brands.

Those who love being around plants and gardens can reap the benefits of a discounted life membership for over 60s and priority access to events.

An evening out at the cinema can also be cheaper with access to various senior discounts at the likes of Odeon, Vue, Showcase and the Everyman.

Over 60s can often explore various museums across the UK for a discounted price so it's worth checking their website before visiting.

For instance, the Imperial War Museum has an over 65 discounted ticket for £24.50 (compared to £27.25 for a regular adult).

Concessionary tickets across the country are available for theatre tickets whether it is the National Theatre in London or the Royal Theatre in Glasgow.

The former allows everyone over the age of 60 to save some cash at their midweek matinees with £20 off £66 and £56 tickets for shows in the Lyttelton and Olivier theatre.

Meanwhile, the latter gives anyone over the age of 60 discounts on tickets but they vary depending on the show.

Those over 60 can enjoy discounts at restaurants, hotels, cinemas and more. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Financial help

There are some discounts and financial help available to senior citizens.

These range from the Warm Home Discount scheme in winter to discounts on vet bills.

Running every year, the former provides £150 off your bill between October and March.

When it comes to our vet bills, seniors are urged to get in touch with their vets to see what discounts are available.

Dog owners can also get 50% off a Dogs Trust membership for the over 60s, which includes unlimited access to 24-hour emergency advice.

At over 70 locations across the UK, Age UK offers handyperson services which help them get small, practical jobs around the home ticked off whilst saving themselves some money.

Grandparents could be entitled to tax credits in the amount of £250 per year if they spend time each week caring for a grandchild under the age of 12.

Health

Our health becomes an even bigger priority as we age which means it's crucial that we're aware of the discounts and freebies available to us.

You may know already that the over 60s are entitled to free eye tests and if you're in England, you may also be entitled to free dental care depending on what benefits you claim.

Meanwhile, those over 60 in Wales can also make the most of free dental examinations.

When it comes to glasses and contact lenses, Specsavers customers over 60 get 20% off all glasses and contact lenses when they buy any single pair of glasses from its £69 range or above.

This discount also includes extra options such as treatments to protect your lenses or sun protection.

Other opticians offer discounts too so it's worth checking your preferred one.

Those over 60 can see considerable discounts with a Boots Advantage Card including eight points for every pound you spend on Boots' own-brand products.

Hotels

If you're planning a night away, it's always worth checking which hotels could offer you a discount.

There are various hotel brands and chains that do offer some sort of discount.

For example, RH Hotels has a 5% discount for the over 60s in locations like Benidorm, Calpe, Gandia, and Peñiscola y Vinaros including free wine and water at meals if you are over 60.

There is an exclusive 25% discount at Travelodge for the over 60s on saver and flexible rates.

The savings continue with up to 20% extra discount on certain destinations at Princess Hotels & Resorts and anything from 5 to 30% discount for Seniors (62 and over) depending on the hotel and room rate with Marriott Bonvoy.

Radisson Hotels: typically the business offers a 10% discount off their standard rates for “senior citizens”.

Hilton Hotels: for guests 65 years of age or older, you can save up to 7% on stays.

Many gyms offer discounted memberships for seniors. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Sport and Fitness

Many football clubs offer discounts to senior citizens for example if you're in the family closure for Arsenal, you will get a 57% discount for the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile Senior Newcastle United supporters will see a 20% discount on standard price.

Visit your club's website for more details.

There are also a handful of golf clubs which do offer discounted memberships to the over 60s.

From Liverpool to Glasgow, there are clubs across the UK and you can check if there's one near you via the Golf Support website.

Keeping fit and healthy as we age has been made a tad easier with discounted gym memberships.

It's worth checking if your local gym offers one but if you're not sure where to start, these gym chains do offer savings to seniors too.

Here are just some of those gym chains that offer discounts

Restaurants

Eating out can be an expensive luxury but it can be all the more enjoyable when you know you're saving a little.

Various food and restaurant chains offer special memberships and schemes to the over 60s.

For instance, Greene King Pubs have senior menus which show reduced prices and Hungry Horse has Golden Years menus available to over 60s.

Other discounts include 50% off food for two-for-one meals at more than 6,000 UK restaurants with Tastecard and some Fish and Chip shops in the UK offer senior meal deals.

AgeUK Mobility recommends using VoucherCodes to find great discounts on some of the UK’s biggest restaurant chains.

Train tickets

The annual rail card gives you a third off your train tickets and additional discounts on holidays, theatre tickets and more.

The railcard costs £30 for one year or £70 for three years, It saves an average of up to £76 a year for older people, according to Age UK Mobility.

You can purchase yours via the National Rail website.

With 10% off train tickets, Interrail gives pensioners the opportunity to explore 33 European countries for a discounted price.

Recommended reading

Shopping

Senior citizens can also make some savings on their shopping at major supermarkets and retailers.

Iceland and The Food Warehouse provide customers over 60 with 10% off their shopping every Tuesday.

There is no minimum spend and all you need to do to claim is show proof of age, such as a driver’s licence or bus pass.

Other retailers that offer discounts include the B&Q Club and a hot drink offer with the MyWaitrose loyalty scheme.