Headteacher of Tredegar Park Primary School, located on Partridge Way in Newport, Miss Thomas, issued a newsletter to the school community to express her "disappointment and sadness" that the children's Sports Day, held on Thursday, July 4, had to be cancelled.

In the newsletter, posted on social media by an anonymous member, the headteacher wrote: "The actions of around 15% of our families led to the abrupt end to our Sports Day event for Lower School this afternoon.

"I was disgusted to see such a lack of regard for the young children in our care."

Miss Thomas said that at the event, adults were "swearing, arguing and shockingly smoking on our school grounds."

Miss Thomas explained this in the newsletter: "The lack of respect shown to the staff and I was just so saddening to observe. I just want to take the time to express how difficult it is to keep a class of 30 children happy and safe.

"We ask parents to respect our rules such as staying behind the barriers or remaining in one area of the field to keep our children safe.

"We do not put these rules in place to be awkward or to make the experience less enjoyable.

"It is simply to keep our children safe."

The headteacher at Tredegar Park Primary School said she will be spending her time on Friday "reviewing CCTV footage to send to the Local Authority as Newport City Council have a strong stance on banning smoking on school sites," instead of working with the children at the school.

Those with more information on the names of the people smoking on site were urged to get in contact to help the school investigate the incident.

Miss Thomas said: "Fines will be given to offenders."

She added: "This afternoon was supposed to be a fun celebration for our families and children so I apologise for those family members who came without a fuss to enjoy the event.

"Unfortunately, in order to safeguard our children from foul language, smoke and violence, I had no option but to abruptly end the event."

Those on Facebook who were made aware of the incident said it was "disgusting" and "disgraceful," while others called it "a shame" as children missed out on the sports day.

Tredegar Park Primary School were contacted for a further comment.