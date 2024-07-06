This comedy-drama, based on the BBC One series, has been adapted for the stage by the late Kay Mellor.

The storyline centres on five supermarket workers whose lives are transformed when their lottery syndicate numbers come through.

The performance not only promises laughs but also tugs at the heartstrings, asking the question: will the prospect of wealth be a dream come true or turn their lives into a nightmare?

Star of stage and screen Gaynor Faye - daughter of Ms Mellor, along with her son Oliver Anthony, will bring the characters to life in this play, directed by Ms Faye herself.

Joining them on stage is a stellar ensemble cast including the likes of Samantha Giles and Brooke Vincent. Also involved in the cast are Rosa Coduri-Fulford, Jade Golding, William Ilkley, Jerome Ngonadi, Benedict Shaw and Connor James-Ryan.

Interestingly, this family affair will mark Oliver Anthony’s stage acting debut, with Ms Faye confirming that they are thrilled to welcome him into the company.

She said: "I’m thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage.

"The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons and it’s fitting that this production is a real family affair, as we welcome Oliver to the company too.

"I know that he will make an amazing addition to the cast."

On his impending debut, Oliver Anthony commented: "Having acted in series four of The Syndicate TV show and worked with my grandmother, playing the role of Jamie, in development workshops of the play, I’m chuffed to bits to be making my stage acting debut alongside my mum in my grandmother’s final play.

"This production is in honour of her and all she achieved and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the character of Jamie and hopefully doing her proud."

The UK tour began in Richmond on April 11 and will be travelling around the country for 14 weeks until late July.

Cardiff will see performances from July 23 to July 27 at the New Theatre, promising to offer plenty of entertainment to all who attend.

Tickets are currently on sale for all dates and performances.