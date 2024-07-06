ACCA (Association of Certified Chartered Accountants) Wales stresses the necessity for immediate action in the initial 100 days of governance.

Lloyd Powell, head of ACCA Wales/Cymru stated: "It will be interesting to see how the Labour government in Westminster works with the Welsh Labour government in the Senedd to address the range of challenges facing the Welsh economy and society.

"The incoming Labour government must act swiftly, as the first 100 days in office are crucial for any new administration.

"ACCA would welcome outline timetables for addressing key issues, such as economic, fiscal and corporate governance reforms."

Mr Powell has suggested an emphasis on enhancing business confidence by improving the HMRC service, encouraging investment and effective support for growing small businesses.