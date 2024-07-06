The popular annual event invites children aged between four and 11 to read or listen to six or more library books over the summer period.

This year's theme is 'Marvellous Makers', celebrating books about creative activities like music, modelling, and writing.

As children progress, they'll collect rewards like stickers, badges, and origami challenges.

Aside from the reading incentives, a £100 Smyths Toy Store gift voucher will be awarded to one lucky participant selected in a prize draw at the end of the challenge.

The event is free to all, with library registration available through the Torfaen Council website or at any of the county's libraries.

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen Council's executive member for children, families, and education said: "More than 400 children completed last year's reading challenge and we'd love to see even more reaching the target this summer."

He added: "Children not only have a blast during the challenge but also return to school in September more fluent, confident, and happy readers."

The challenge is run by The Reading Agency, partnered with arts charity Create, and accepts books, ebooks, and audiobooks.

Torfaen Libraries will also run a range of summer events, including Rhymetime sessions, coding workshops, Lego clubs, and much-loved story and craft sessions for ages 5 to 10 throughout August.

A mini challenge is also available for under 4s, ensuring no one misses out on this summer's reading fun.

More information can be found at local libraries, on the Torfaen Libraries Facebook page, or by calling 01633 647676.