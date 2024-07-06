I TRIED a takeaway in Newport and was surprised by one menu item.
Pizza La Rosa, located on Corporation Road, is a local favourite for those in the Maindee and Victoria area of Newport, serving classic fast food including burger meals, pizzas and calzones.
Having visited Pizza La Rosa a number of times, I was curious about their pizzas and calzones - given that 'pizza' is in the name, I assumed their dough, sauce and cheese creations would satisfy that carb-y craving.
I opted for the Calzone Standard, a garlic butter and cheese folded pizza, and a 14" Chicken Supreme, a BBQ base pizza with tandoori chicken, mushrooms, mixed peppers & sweetcorn.
Let me tell you, both of these exceeded my expectations.
The pizza was sweet from the sauce, with a noticeable kick from the tandoori chicken.
Although you can't see the base due to the sheer amount of cheese, the base was crispy while the cheese was oozing and melted in the mouth.
Now onto the calzone.
When you go to a typical restaurant and takeaway, you get a pizza which is folded in half and the filling is inside (like a pasty).
But Pizza La Rosa created something original - a halved-pizza base with garlic butter and cheese actually on top of the dough instead of being inside.
The cheese was bubbly, golden brown, and had a cheese pull that would take a cheese-lovers breath away.
When rating, I would give the Chicken Supreme pizza a 7 out of 10, while the calzone deserved a solid 9 out of 10.
The calzone lost a point solely for the fact that it isn't big enough, but then I'd advise you to get two of these.
The 14" pizza is priced at £14.99 while the calzone would set you back £12.99.
Address: 165 Corporation Road, Newport NP19 0BJ
Phone: 01633 264646
This meal was purchased, not gifted, and all views are my own.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel