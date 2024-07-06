Brynmawr Post Office and Stores, at 8 Beaufort Street, fell victim to a devastating fire in December 2022, which led to the immediate temporary closure of the shop.

Post Office has confirmed that a major revamp had to be undertaken in the store to repair damage caused by the fire.

During the almost two years of closure, the nearest Post Office branches for customers have been in Beaufort and Ebbw Vale, respectively, with both having level access doors, parking and bus services available nearby.

Post Office had hoped to open the store on Monday, July 8, but have announced an unexpected delay, but reassured customers it would be opening at some point this month.

Brynmawr Post Office and Stores will not see any changes in staffing when it reopens, and will continue to be operated by the current postmaster.

The opening hours will be Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm when it reopens.

Post Office Network Provision Lead Santosh Samudrala said: “We are delighted that Brynmawr Post Office and store will soon re-open after the devastating fire.

We have been working with the postmaster to restore service as soon as possible after the incident as w know how important a Post Office is to a community.”