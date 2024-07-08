Vasile Barbu was driving a white Vauxhall Movano van on the A40 near Raglan on Thursday 2 June 2022 which collided with a cyclist.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the cyclist, Rebecca Comins, had died at the scene.

Barbu was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, June 7, and today (Friday, July 5) was sentenced to four years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

Senior investigating officer, PS Shane Draper said: “Rebecca was an experienced and talented cyclist – she did everything she could to stay safe of the roads – but the actions of a fellow road user saw her life tragically cut short.

“Driving is a privilege, and not something that should be taken for granted or taken lightly.

“This is reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – you are in control of a potentially dangerous machine - your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.

“I would like to thank and commend the family for their strength during this difficult time and I hope that this conviction helps provide them with some closure as they continue to process their loss. My thoughts remain with them."

The family of Rebecca Comins previously issued a statement following the verdict.