Alfie Jude Wilkes was born on June 26, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. His parents are Amy Dobbs and Thomas Wilkes, of Cwm, and his sibling is Marley, nine.
Demi-Leigh Tracey Louise Freeman was born on June 16, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 1oz. She is the first child of Olivia Hall and Shane Freeman, of Cwmbran.
