Matthew Butcher, of Glan Usk Primary School in Newport, was a very popular winner of the accolade and beat out competition from Emille Thornton of Libanus Primary School, Blackwood and Hannah Hodges of Abercarn Primary School.

Speaking of his reaction to being named the winner of the award, sponsored by Chepstow Racing and Events, Mr Butcher said he was "blown away".

He added: "To be nominated by our wonderful families and community was a huge privilege and then to be a finalist and go on to win the award was beyond anything I ever expected!

It was truly the greatest honour and something that will stay with me for a lifetime.

"It is down to all the people who have mentored and supported me with this journey and every child that I have taught and every family I have worked with that has made me the teacher I am today and I cannot thank them all enough."

For Mr Butcher, teaching is everything, and he has described the award as meaning "the absolute world to me", noting that it didn't "seem real to have won".

He said: "It will be something that will stay with me forever and something that I would never have dreamed would happen to me."

The rest of the staff at Glan Usk Primary School have been "very supportive" of Mr Butcher, a reaction that has carried into the local community.

People have even been stopping him in the street to congratulate him on winning the award, with the "incredible" response being "beyond anything I could have expected".

Given the reaction that his name on the night received, it might come as a surprise to some for Mr Butcher to be taken aback by this response, but he says he is "truly humbled by it".

Mr Butcher recalled the awards ceremony as being "an incredible evening", where he felt truly inspired as part of the world of education within South Wales.

He added: "Everyone who works in education does such an amazing job for the pupils and families they serve and this awards celebrates this! It was one of the best nights of my life!"