Rox's Convenience Store. located at the junction of George Street and Commercial Road near the Newport Gwent Police Station, opened its doors to shoppers on Wednesday, July 3.

The store sells essential, everyday items such as bread and milk, convenience items such as ready-made sandwiches and soft drinks, and items that you might be looking for such as multipacks of combs, empty sauce bottles and rotary whisks.

Rox's Convenience Store, located on the junction of Commercial Road and George Street in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Rox's Convenience Store said they stock a range of items which you might not find anywhere else.

Here are three things you'll see in the store which you might not find elsewhere.

1. Drinks

The store stocks Tymbark drinks, fruit juices in glass bottles, priced at £0.99 per bottle. This unusual drink comes in two flavours, apple, orange, lemon and mango; and apple lime and cactus.

Drinks at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

Drinks at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

Drinks at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

2. Food

The store has a range of crisps, including Lays (the American version of Walkers), Gusto plain Cheetos, and Viva Chips in Pizza-style flavour.

Crisps aisle at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

Crisps at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

The store also stocks ready-to-eat items like sandwiches.

Ready-to-eat items at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

Ready-to-eat items at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

3. Travel and home essentials

Looking for hair brushes, combs, or a luggage belt? Rox's Convenience store sells those too, at varying prices.

Home essentials at Rox's Convenience Store (Image: Newsquest)

The store also holds metal salt and pepper shakers, squeezy sauce bottles with nozzles, and incense sticks with holders.