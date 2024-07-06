A NEW convenience store has opened in Newport, and there are three items they sell which you might not find elsewhere.
Rox's Convenience Store. located at the junction of George Street and Commercial Road near the Newport Gwent Police Station, opened its doors to shoppers on Wednesday, July 3.
The store sells essential, everyday items such as bread and milk, convenience items such as ready-made sandwiches and soft drinks, and items that you might be looking for such as multipacks of combs, empty sauce bottles and rotary whisks.
Rox's Convenience Store said they stock a range of items which you might not find anywhere else.
Here are three things you'll see in the store which you might not find elsewhere.
1. Drinks
The store stocks Tymbark drinks, fruit juices in glass bottles, priced at £0.99 per bottle. This unusual drink comes in two flavours, apple, orange, lemon and mango; and apple lime and cactus.
2. Food
The store has a range of crisps, including Lays (the American version of Walkers), Gusto plain Cheetos, and Viva Chips in Pizza-style flavour.
The store also stocks ready-to-eat items like sandwiches.
3. Travel and home essentials
Looking for hair brushes, combs, or a luggage belt? Rox's Convenience store sells those too, at varying prices.
The store also holds metal salt and pepper shakers, squeezy sauce bottles with nozzles, and incense sticks with holders.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here