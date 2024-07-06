A planning application submitted to Torfaen County Borough Council to retain the use of excess "back garden land for transit caravans for occasional visiting family use" and to retain "site enclosure" is being considered after going through validation on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The land is located at Blue Boar, Talywain in Pontypool and the application was submitted by Mr Tony Janes.

The expiry date to submit any comments, both for and against the application, is Monday, July 8. (Image: Canva)

A revised location plan was submitted on June 26, and is publicly available under the planning application.

The application has received 34 objections so far, with one public comment for support.

An amended drawing of the revised location plan was submitted on June 26. (Image: Torfaen Council)

One local source, said: "The field opposite is already starting to fill up with their horses, we cannot walk our dogs there anymore, we did for over 30 years but that’s not important is it!"

Public comments are currently hidden, although new comments to object or support the application, can still be submitted.

Public comments are currently hidden on the application. (Image: Torfaen Council)

The planning application can be found on the Torfaen Council website, under planning reference 24/P/0224/FUL.