AN APPEAL has been launched to find the whereabouts of a 75-year-old man from Chepstow.
James Watson, 75, was last seen on Friday, July 5, at 11.15pm in Shirenewton, but hails from Brockweir in Chepstow.
Gwent Police have described him as being "around 6 ft 2 inches in height and of slim build with reddish/grey short hair."
The force added: "He is likely to be wearing a V neck jumper and jeans."
Mr Watson's car, a grey Skoda Karoq, has been found near the Woodcroft village in Gloucestershire, and Gwent Police have said enquiries are being carried out in the area.
Those with more information can call 101 with more information or send a message to the force via their social media channels, using the reference 140 of 06/07/24.
