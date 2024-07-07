TEMPANY-KATE FOX, 27, of Blaen-Y-Pant Avenue, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle when the condition of its accessories or equipment, namely the front near-side and off-side window tints only allowed 12% of light which was far below the minimum level of 70%, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to a person.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA DOREEN O'BRIEN, 27, of Green Lane, Peterstone Wentlooge, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAKE KENNEDY, aged 24, of Wainfelin Avenue, Wainfelin, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran on November 13, 2023.

He must pay £832 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RONALD CONNORS, 49, of Rembrandt Way, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL MCCARTHY, 25, of Dan Y Coed, Clydach, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Summerfield Road, Abergavenny on January 24.

He must pay £173 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM SPRIGGS, 39, of Burberry Close, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A467 in Risca with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on June 14.

He must pay £1,106 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN MCGUIRE, 31, of Marlborough Road, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR, Newport on December 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK THOMAS, 44, of Somerset Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNA MARSHALL, 53, of Harlequin Court, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD HUW MEREDITH, 59, of Risca Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LINDA GILBERT, 56, of Hawkins Crescent, Newport must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN MICHAEL WILLIAMS, 47, of Hall Street, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.