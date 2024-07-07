On Friday, July 5, the first ever Chepstow Summer Sessions kicked off at Chepstow Racecourse, which featured the likes of famous artists such as Shania Twain, Delta Goodrem and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Aussie songstress and Neighbours alumni, Delta Goodrem, began the iconic night with a collection of her most famous pop songs.

Delta Goodrem (Image: Cuffe & Taylor)

Her set included songs like “Born to Try” and “Lost Without You.”

Delta Goodrem then played a cover of 'I'm So Excited' by The Pointer Sisters.

Next in the line-up was Rag'n'Bone Man, who lit up the stage with top tracks “Human” and “Giant,” and even performed his most recent single, “What Do You Believe In.”

Rag'n'Bone Man (Image: Cuffe & Taylor)

Headliner, Shania Twain, then graced the audience with her presence and left the crowd wanting more.

The country music superstar wrapped up the monumental Friday with an endless stream of timeless classics such as “You’re Still the One” and “Come on Over.”

She had the crowd going as she performed her hit party anthem, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Shania Twain performing at Chepstow Summer Sessions (Image: Cuffe & Taylor)

Saturday, July 6

Wales' national treasure and The Voice judge, Tom Jones, also headlined the Chepstow Summer Sessions on Saturday, July 6, playing iconic tracks such as 'It's Not Unusual' and 'You Can Leave Your Hat On'.

Tom Jones at Chepstow Summer Sessions 2024 (Image: Cuffe & Taylor)

Support acts on Saturday included performances by Trinidadian-born British singer-songwriter and legend, Billy Ocean, of 'Caribbean Queen' and 'Red Light Spells Danger' fame.

Midlands-based soul band, Stone Foundation, began the show. The set was followed by 90’s star, Gabrielle, who wowed the crowd with her catalogue of hits such as No.1 smash, “Dreams”, “Out of Reach”, and “Give Me a Little More Time.”

Stone Foundation at Chepstow Summer Sessions 2024 (Image: Cuffe & Taylor)

On Tuesday, July 9, Irish musician and singer-songwriter, Hozier, will be headlining at the Chepstow Racecourse, supported by global artists such as Brittany Howard from the Alabama Shakes, and indie rock band from Los Angeles, Lord Huron.

Tickets are available for the show at: https://www.smmrsessions.com/locations/chepstow

General admission tickets for Tuesdays performances are priced at £49.50 each, with garden tickets sold for £79.75 each.