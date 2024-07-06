South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Motorway crash causes delays of more than 90 mins, as all lanes stopped

Live

M4 J27 High Cross crash on motorway

Emergency
Traffic
Transport
Newport
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • There has been a crash on the M4 motorway at J27 High Cross
  • Motorists are warned of heavy delays as a result if heading east

