The appeal has been lodged with PEDW (Planning and Environment Decision Wales) by Robert Edwards to keep the storage shed with solar panels on top of it, which has been built at number four Gwastod Farm, Cwmtillery.

Last January Mr Edwards lodged a retrospective planning application with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to retain the shed which is used to store fitness equipment.

In February, Blaenau Gwent planners refused the application.

The council’s development and estates service manager Steve Smith explained the reasons for turning it down.

Mr Smith said: “By virtue of its scale, location, and elevated position relative to the road, the shed is considered to be an unduly dominant feature that would have an adverse visual impact on the street scene.”

He added that the development is “incongruous and uncharacteristic” of the surrounding area and that it was “contrary” to the Blaenau Gwent Local Development Plan (LDP).

Mr Edwards planning agent Terry Morgan argues that the shed does not fall foul of LDP policies and that there are other “similar” outbuildings nearby.

He adds that the shed has been built at the front of the house so that it can: “make use of the solar panels which are in the best position for the generation of sustainable energy.”

Mr Morgan explained that applicant’s daughter, Lindsey Edwards is a Wales, British, Commonwealth, European and World Champion in the Muay Thai martial art.

Due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown she had to: “suddenly stop training.”

Mr Morgan said: “The construction of the outbuilding began after the first Covid lockdown.

“They had concerns with how long the lockdowns would last.

“The outbuilding with basic equipment did provide some means of keeping a certain level of training and fitness.

“The solar panels were installed to help support the running of his electric car.”

A petition by neighbours supporting the development was also sent to PEDW as part of the appeal.

Planning inspector Nia Jones visited the site on June 4.

Ms Jones said: “I have taken into account the appellant’s personal requirements for the shed for his and family members’ use and that its position takes advantage of solar gain.

“However, whilst I saw that the steeply sloping terrain is challenging, there is no evidence that the facilities in the shed, and effective solar gain, could not be provided elsewhere on the appellant’s property.

“Owing to its scale, exacerbated by its proximity to the road, the shed is harmfully over dominant in relation to the existing and surrounding properties,

when viewed near the turning head.”

Due to this Ms Jones judges that the application fails to comply with LDP policies and dismissed the appeal.

A report on the appeal will be provided to Blaenau Gwent councillors at a meeting of the county borough council’s Planning committee on Wednesday, July 10.