Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after the discovery of the woman’s body at an address in Bigyn Road in Llanelli on Friday, July 5.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, however there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as the enquiry continues,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that might help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://orlo.uk/snmIO, or via direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference 304 of July 5.