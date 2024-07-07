THE BEECHWOOD Park Community Group returns to host the annual Music In The Park event.
Beechwood Park is the site of the annual Music In The Park event, beginning at 2pm on Sunday, July 7 in Newport, in partnership with Newport City Radio, .
A spokesperson for Music In The Park, said: "Starting at 2 PM, enjoy the soulful tunes of Robyn Benge. Followed by the dynamic sound of Retrospect at 2:40.
"Get inspired by Ernie Emmanuel at 3:40, sing along with Kath & Beck at 4:15, and dance to the classics with Ampersand at 5 PM."
The music line-up includes acts such as Ernie Emmanuel, Robyn Benge, Retrospect, Ampersound and Kath & Beck.
The event has been powered by Levelling Up and the National Lottery Community Fund.
Entry is free and the afternoon will raise funds for Daring to Dream. Those who would like to donate can visit the Daring to Dream page here.
