Beechwood Park is the site of the annual Music In The Park event, beginning at 2pm on Sunday, July 7 in Newport, in partnership with Newport City Radio, .

A spokesperson for Music In The Park, said: "Starting at 2 PM, enjoy the soulful tunes of Robyn Benge. Followed by the dynamic sound of Retrospect at 2:40.

Music In The Park (Image: File)

"Get inspired by Ernie Emmanuel at 3:40, sing along with Kath & Beck at 4:15, and dance to the classics with Ampersand at 5 PM."

The music line-up includes acts such as Ernie Emmanuel, Robyn Benge, Retrospect, Ampersound and Kath & Beck.

The event has been powered by Levelling Up and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Music In The Park 2024 (Image: Beechwood Park Community Group)

Entry is free and the afternoon will raise funds for Daring to Dream. Those who would like to donate can visit the Daring to Dream page here.