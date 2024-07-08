TYLER HARRIS, 20, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Whittle Drive, Malpas on December 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER DODGSON, 38, of Coed Llwyd Close, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES WEBB, 32, of Drinkwater Gardens, Newport must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without due care and attention on the A40 Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, on December 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOHN WILLIAMS, 53, of Bedwas Road, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres on Bowls Terrace on March 14.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

LEE GEORGE LAVER, 44, of The Crescent, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Graig-y-Fedw on November 14, 2023.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH HARRIS, 34, of Clos Afon Llwyd, Riverside, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HILARY BURGOYNE, 65, of The Avenue, Govilon, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 13, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

BRIDGET MCCANN, 57, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE STACK JAMES, 35, of Buxton Close, Newport must pay £643 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the SDR on December 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER STEPHENS, 50, of The Octagon, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on December 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHELLY EILEEN POWELL, 70, of Westend Terrace, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 13, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.